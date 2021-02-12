Justice Isa can’t hear cases about PM: SC

The final verdict given by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed in the fund’s allocation case against Prime Minister Imran Khan says that it was not right for Justice Qazi Faez Isa to hear the case and impartiality warrants that Justice Isa may not hear cases related to the PM.

According to details, the five-page verdict penned by Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Gulzar Ahmed said that Justice Faez Isa referred to WhatsApp messages and documents provided by an unknown source, copies of which were also provided to the Attorney General.

Justice Qazi Faez Isa said he could not say for sure whether the documents received were genuine or not, and the Attorney General also raised questions over their authenticity. The Attorney General requested that the unverified documents not be made part of the official record.

Earlier, during the course of hearing, Justice Qazi Faez Isa revealed that he had received documents via WhatsApp indicating that funds had been provided to a lawmaker from the ruling PTI’s coalition party from the NA-65 constituency. The judge questioned as to whether funds could be allocated to particular constituencies for construction of roads.

“We are not enemies but we are trying to follow the Constitution that no corrupt practices could take place,” Justice Isa said. “Is it not the duty of the Election Commission of Pakistan to stop corrupt practices”, Justice Isa questioned. “I don’t know whether it is genuine or not but if this document proved to be genuine don’t you think it would be a violation of the Constitution”, Justice Qazi Faez Isa asked Attorney General. However, Attorney General Khalid Javed replied that WhatsApp documents are complaints of the judge and it would be examined. But Justice Isa replied that he is not complainant but just pointing out the matter. At one point of hearing, Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Gulzar Ahmed remarked that there is there is a contest between Justice Qazi Faez Isa and Prime Minister Imran Khan as the SC judge is a party in a case against PM. The Chief Justice of Pakistan, therefore, observed that in these circumstances it would not be proper for the judge to hear the case considering that he had already filed a petition against the Prime Minister of Pakistan, in his personal capacity.

According to the verdict, Attorney General said that if a judge is a complainant, it is not appropriate for him to hear the case against the same party.

Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed said that in this situation, it was not appropriate for Justice Qazi Faez Isa to hear the case as he has personally filed a petition against Prime Minister Imran Khan. Considering the principle of un-biased and impartial justice, Justice Isa should not hear cases against the Prime Minister.