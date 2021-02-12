Bella got Arabic tattoos as tribute to Gigi’s daughter Khai?

US supermodel Gigi Hadid’s sister Bella Hadid had reportedly got Arabic tattoos in November last year as a tribute to niece Khai.

Bella took to Instagram on Thursday and shared her dazzling picture with caption ‘Habibti” followed by heart emoticon.

The Arabic tattoo, which means ‘my love’ or ‘beloved’ is clearly visible on the upper right arm of the model.

Bella got the new ink a few days after she became aunt.

Fans were quick to speculate, Bella got the tattoos to express her love for Gigi Hadid’s daughter.

It may be mentioned here that Hadid had also inked ‘Ahebak’, the Arabic word for ‘I love you’ on her upper left arm.

Bella’s tattoo artist, Dr. Woo had shared two clear shots of the Arabic tattoos on her opposite shoulders in November.

She had posted Bella’s ink on her Instagram with caption, ‘Some writings for the always kind and lovely @bellahadid.”