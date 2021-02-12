Senate polls scheduled for March 3

The Election Commission of Pakistan has released the schedule for the Senate election, according to which the polling will take place on March 3.

According to the ECP, the last date for filing of nomination papers is February 13. This will be followed by a scrutiny process for the nominations which will be completed by February 12 while the last date for filing of appeals against acceptance or rejection of papers is February 18.

The date for disposal of appeals is February 20 and the revised list of the contestants will be issued later on February 21 while the candidates can use option of withdrawal of candidature till February 22.

Last week, President Arif Alvi signed the Elections (Amendment) Ordinance 2021 to pave the way for Senate elections to be held via an “open and identifiable ballot”.

According to the Ordinance, a copy of which has been shared by the president on his Twitter account, changes have been brought to Sections 81, 122 and 185 of the Elections Act, 2017. The ordinance will come into effect “at once” and “extend to the whole of Pakistan”. It has been made subject to a pending opinion by the Supreme Court on a presidential reference in the matter.

“Provided that in case the Supreme Court of Pakistan gives an opinion in Reference No. 1 of 2021 filed under Article 186 of the Constitution, that elections for the members of the Senate do not fall within the purview of Article 226 of the Constitution, the poll for elections for members of the Senate to be held in March, 2021 and thereafter shall be conducted by the Commission through open and identifiable ballot,” reads the Ordinance.

According to Section 226 of the constitution, “All elections under the constitution, other than those of the Prime Minister and the Chief Minister, shall be by secret ballot.”