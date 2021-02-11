PTI forms committee to probe horse-trading in Senate polls

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has decided to launch an investigation against legislators who were exposed in a video regarding horse-trading during 2018 Senate elections.

A three-member committee has been formed to launch a thorough investigation against vote trading by some members of the provincial assembly (MPAs) during Senate elections after the video surfaced.

As per the official statement, the prime minister, while taking notice of the video, directed the matter to be probed by a committee consisting of two federal ministers and one of his advisors.

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry, Federal Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari and PM’s Advisor on Accountability and Interior Mirza Shahzad Akbar have been confirmed as members of the committee.

It is pertinent to mention here that a video of horse-trading during Senate elections in 2018 by some provincial lawmakers has emerged who can be seen counting bundles of notes and putting them inside a bag.

Federal Minister Fawad Chaudhry has said that selling votes for financial benefits is very shameful and demanded action against those Senators who payed lawmakers to get elected.

On the other hand, Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Political Communication Shahbaz Gill has said that PM Imran Khan has been raising the issue for past 25 years as he is strictly against horse-trading in elections.