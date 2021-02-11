Senate elections to be held on March 3

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has announced to hold the election for Senate on March 3, 2021.

The polls will be held on 48 seats of the Upper House. The candidates can submit their nomination papers from February 12-13 while the nominated candidates will be announced on Sunday February 14.

The scrutiny of nomination papers will be held from February 15-16. The appeals against acceptance or rejection of nominations will be received on 17 and 18th February. These appeals will be disposed of by the tribunal on 19th and 20th of this month.

A total of 52 senators in the house of 104 are set to retire on March 11 on completion of their six-year term. They will also include four of the eight senators from the erstwhile Federally Adminis­tered Tribal Areas (Fata). As the seats representing Fata will not be filled due to merger of the tribal areas with KP in May 2018, the Senate strength will shrink to 100.

Therefore, polling will be held to elect 48 senators — 12 each from KP and Balochistan, 11 each from Punjab and Sindh and two from Islamabad. Polling will be held to elect seven members on general seats, two women and two technocrats in the four provinces. Besides, the election on one minority seat each in KP and Balochistan will also be conducted.

The polling time would be from 0900 hours to 1600 hours on March 3 while places of polling would be Parliament House, Islamabad for Federal Capital, Provincial Assembly building, Lahore for Punjab, provincial assembly building, Karachi for Sindh, provincial assembly building Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Peshawar for KP and provincial assembly building, Quetta for Balochistan.