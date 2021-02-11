Pakistan successfully test-fires Babur-3 cruise missile

Pakistan Army successfully test-fired Babur-3 Cruise missile, said the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to the military’s public relations wing, Babur-3 Cruise missile can hit the target at 450 kilometers range on earth and sea. The missile was launched through multi-tube missile launch vehicle, said the ISPR.

National Engineering & Scientific Commission (NESCOM) Chairman Dr Raza Samar, Commander Army Strategic Force, Commandant, Lt General Muhammad Ali and others were present on the occasion.

Babur-3 incorporates state-of-the-art technologies including underwater controlled propulsion and advanced guidance and navigation features, duly augmented by Global Navigation, Terrain and Scene Matching Systems.