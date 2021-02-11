Pakistani banks introduces ATM receipt fee

The cost of withdrawing money from ATMs has increased as a few banks in the country have started charging an unannounced fee to users who choose to get printed receipts from the machine following cash withdrawal.

The cost of online transactions has increased after the new practice came into effect. On the other hand, this has opened a new avenue for banks to improve their earnings and cut costs.

Customers, however, have been surprised by the banks’ move. The receipt shows the amount is withdrawn and the balance available. It is an optional receipt meaning that it is up to the ATM user to choose to receive it or not.

“My bank has charged me Rs2.5 for choosing to receive the receipt,” a bank customer said.

He revealed that he received a text message on his mobile phone from his bank, citing that Rs2.5 had been deducted. “When I contacted my bank’s call center, I came to know that the amount was deducted for choosing to receive the receipt,” he said.