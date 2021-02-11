NEPRA increases electricity prices by Rs1.53 per unit

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has notified Rs1.53 per unit increase in power tariff for ex-Wapda Distribution Companies (DISCOs) to generate about Rs11 billion additional revenue.

As per details, the additional amount will be collected from consumers in February 2021 bills.

However, the hike in power tariff will not be applicable on life line consumers.

Earlier, the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) approved the hike in electricity rates by 3.24 per unit for various consumers of Karachi.

In the meanwhile, the CPPA filed another petition for fuel price adjustment for the month of November.

In this petition, the CPPA claimed that Discos had charged a reference rate of Rs2.49 per unit to consumers in November while the actual fuel cost came in at Rs3.45 per unit. Therefore, it should be allowed to charge 96 paisa per unit additional cost from consumers next month.