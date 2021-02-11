Govt approves pay raise for protesting employees

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday approved an increase in the salaries of government employees after a protest in the federal capital.

Briefing the media about the cabinet decisions, Information Minister Shibli Faraz said that the government would collect tens of billions of rupees by implementing the sugar commission report and through negotiations with the electricity companies.

The cabinet approved the appointment of Masroor Khan as the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) chairman and allowed the establishment of 30 additional accountability courts in Karachi, Lahore, Multan, Peshawar, Rawalpindi, Sukkur, Hyderabad and Quetta.

According to a government employees spokesperson, the government has promised a 20 percent interim increase in salaries of the employees. He said that the government committee has also assures release of all arrested employees.

He further said that the government has also assured that a notification in this regard would be issued.