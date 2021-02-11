Several rockets fired from Afghanistan on civilian population in Bajaur

BAJAUR: Multiple rockets have been fired from Afghanistan’s border area on the civilian population of Bajaur district in the areas of Mokha, Ghandai and Gali.

The damage caused by the rocket attack is being assessed.

The rockets were fired at the villages of Mokha, Ghandai and Gali, near the Afghan-Pak border.

The Pakistan Army is conducting a full-scale response operation at the suspected locations and has started immediate relief activities in the civilian population.

It should be noted that for a long time now, attempts have been made to infiltrate the border areas of Bajaur from the territory of Afghanistan and the civilian population is being targeted.