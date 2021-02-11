Pakistan successfully test-fires 450-KM range Babur Cruise Missile: ISPR

Pakistan on Thursday conducted a successful training launch of the Babur IA cruise missile, said a statement by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The Training Launch was witnessed by Dr Raza Samar, Chairman NESCOM, Lieutenant General Muhammad Ali, Commander Army Strategic Forces Command, senior officers of Strategic Plans Division, Army Strategic Forces Command, Scientists and Engineers of the strategic organizations.

Chairman NESCOM appreciated the standard of training and operational preparedness of Army Strategic Forces, which was reflected by the proficient handling of the Weapon System in the field and fulfillment of all laid down training parameters. He also appreciated the contributions of scientists and engineers towards enhancement of Pakistan’s strategic capability.

The President, Prime Minister of Pakistan, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee and Services Chiefs have also congratulated the participating troops on conduct of successful training launch.