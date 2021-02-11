Army chief lauds performance of Logistic installations staff in Rawalpindi

Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited Logistics installations and lauded the performance of the staff in Rawalpindi on Wednesday.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the Army Chief was briefed regarding various facilities being developed and up-gradation of existing infrastructure.

The COAS appreciated performance and commitment in provision of top class facilities and services. Earlier on arrival, COAS was received by Chief of Logistics Staff Lieutenant General Azhar Saleh Abbasi and Lieutenant General Aamir Abbasi, Quarter Master General. He lauded indigenous development and maintenance programs of diverse equipment and the concept of one window operation to enhance operational efficiency.