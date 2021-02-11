Dollar loiters near two-week low after soft U.S. inflation

The dollar was pinned near two-week lows through a holiday-thinned Asia session on Thursday, after soft U.S. inflation and another Federal Reserve promise to keep rates low reinforced expectations of meagre returns from the reserve currency.

The Australian dollar sat just below a two-week top touched overnight, while the euro held at $1.2119, near its highest since Feb. 1.

Sterling, also boosted by receding expectations for negative interest rates in Britain, sat just shy of Wednesday’s nearly three-year peak of $1.3865.

Moves were slight and trade was lightened by Lunar New Year holidays in Japan and China. Against a basket of currencies the dollar sat at 90.387 after touching a two-week trough of 90.249 in the wake of U.S. inflation figures.

U.S. core inflation last month was zero, data showed on Wednesday, against market expectations of 0.2%.

In a speech, Fed Chair Jerome Powell focused on still-high unemployment and reiterated that the central bank’s new policy framework could accommodate annual inflation above 2% for some time before hiking rates.