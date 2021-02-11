Islamabad United’s Shadab all geared-up ahead of PSL 6

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad United captain Shadab Khan is confident of a better showing in the upcoming sixth season of Pakistan Super League (PSL), after his team failed to qualify for the PSL 5 playoffs. While speaking to media in Karachi on Wednesday, the all-rounder is hoping the addition of right-arm pacer Hasan Ali will strengthen his team’s bowling attack. “Majority of our team is made up of youngsters. Our performances in the past two years haven’t been up to the mark. However, we are confident of performing better this season,” said Shadab. “Our batting still clicked last season, however we made some mistakes in the bowling department. We have prepared a strategy for the upcoming season and will try not to repeat the mistakes from previous season. Hasan is in great form and his inclusion has also strengthened our squad,” he added. Shadab also threw his support behind Pakistan’s all-format captain Babar Azam ahead of the 2021 T20 World Cup later this year in India. Shadab added that his fitness is improving every day and he is confident of regaining full fitness in time for PSL 6.













