3rd Chairman WAPDA Amateur Golf Championship tees off today

LAHORE: The 3rd WAPDA Amateur Golf Championship will start on Thursday (today) and conclude on Sunday (February 14) at the appealing and engaging par 72 Lahore Gymkhana Club Golf Course here. Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, Asif Mehdi, Advisor Sports WAPDA, said: “Designated events include a competition for veteran golfers who fall in the age category 70 and above, another competition for the senior amateurs in the age range above 55 years but less than 70 years and also participating will be women in an exclusive segment.” Also present on the occasion were Muzzamal Khan (WAPDA Director General Sports), Shafqat Rana (WAPDA Sports Board), Sarmad Nadeem (Convener Golf), Shahid Javed (Tournament Director) and Khawaja Pervaiz Saeed (Director Media). Sarmad Nadeem highlighted that the predominant golfers of this reputable and esteemed championship would be amateur golfers who were nationally recognized players, much adept in golf playing abilities. “And while many of them are proficient and skillful with many victories to their credit, there are others who seek recognition through application of their newly acquired golfing flair and adroitness.”

Asif Mehdi spelled out that the championship was introduced into the national golf calendar two years back and as a result of the backing by WAPDA. “It stands identified as a championship of national standing that attracts competent, dexterous and masterly golf playing amateurs from all over the country. This means that winning the title will require unwavering consistency in golfing skills application plus the ability to go through the toil and tough grind. For those seeking this honour, the element of reliable shot making and harmonious putting will have to be cardinal features of their effort,” he added. Khawaja Pervaiz Saeed said that amateurs would be contesting over 54 holes while senior amateurs and women would compete over 36 holes. Veterans would compete over 9 holes.