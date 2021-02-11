Djokovic survives Tiafoe scare to stay in hunt

MELBOURNE: Pumped-up defending champion Novak Djokovic survived a serious scare on Wednesday from dangerous American Frances Tiafoe, who pushed him to four gruelling sets before the world number one prevailed. The Serbian top seed looked in control after taking the first set, but lightning-quick Tiafoe, who reached the quarterfinals two years ago, refused to go quietly. He bounced back to take a close second set before Djokovic dug deep to emerge a 6-3, 6-7 (3/7), 7-6 (7/2), 6-3 winner and continue his relentless march towards a ninth Australian Open title. “Very tough match. when the sun was on the court it was very warm. A lot of long rallies,” said Djokovic. “A great fight from Frances, a great match on his part. “But it’s not the first time I’ve been in that kind of situation, I know how to handle this type of circumstance.” He will next play another American, either Taylor Fritz or Reilly Opelka.













