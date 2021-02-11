Real Madrid edge closer to Atletico after Getafe win

MADRID: A depleted Real Madrid moved to within five points of La Liga leaders Atletico Madrid on Tuesday by beating struggling Getafe 2-0. Madrid were without nine first team players, prompting Zinedine Zidane to adopt a 3-5-2 formation which he admitted they had not practised, with Marcelo and the 20-year-old Marvin Park as wing-backs. Karim Benzema and Ferland Mendy scored the goals at Valdebebas, with Mendy’s finish teed up by his fellow left-back Marcelo, who revelled in his new role. Madrid’s victory puts them in sight of city rivals Atletico even if Diego Simeone’s side have played two games fewer.

Atletico had slipped up for the first time in nine league matches on Monday night, a late equaliser conceded in a 2-2 draw with Celta Vigo giving Madrid and Barcelona a ray of hope in the title race. And while the trophy remains very much in Atletico’s hands, Madrid can only hope to increase the pressure by building some momentum themselves, especially with a Champions League tie against Atalanta around the corner.

Last week, an angry Zidane had castigated reporters for showing his team a lack of “respect” following a run of just two wins in seven matches, which included going out in both the Spanish Super Cup and Copa del Rey. His players have responded, backing up a gutsy win over Huesca on Saturday by seeing off a Getafe side that look a pale shadow of the team that has challenged for the top four in recent seasons. They drop to 13th, four points above the bottom three.

Zidane’s long list of absentees includes Sergio Ramos, Eden Hazard, Eder Militao, Alvaro Odriozola, Lucas Vazquez, Fede Valverde, Dani Carvajal, Toni Kroos and Rodrygo. To adapt, Zidane opted for a back three of Raphael Varane, Nacho and Mendy, with Marcelo at left wing-back and a surprise start for Park, who was born in Mallorca and coached at Tranmere Rovers in England before joining Madrid’s youth teams in 2016.