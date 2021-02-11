Ali Xeeshan urges people to ‘say no to dowry’ with latest bridal collection

Pakistani fashion designer Ali Xeeshan has come up with a bridal couture collection that aims to make a statement against the “age-old tradition of dowry”. Pictures of Xeeshan’s collection titled ‘Numaish’ have been going viral. The pictures feature a young bride, draped in a traditional wedding ensemble and heavy jewellery, pulling a cart of dowry with the groom sitting on top. The designer also released a couture film on Instagram, which dramatises how the bride and her parents have to bear the burden of dowry. “Shedding light on the epochal and alarming issue of families fretting over saving money for their daughters’ dowry instead of their education that is far more important. It’s time to put a stop to this overburdening tradition!” Xeeshan’s official Instagram page captioned the video.













