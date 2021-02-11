Azaan Sami Khan releases music video for ‘Main Tera’

Producer Azaan Sami Khan released the title track of his debut album ‘Main Tera,’ along with a music video under the banner of Hum Music.

The song features Azaan Sami Khan taking over the vocals and songwriting units for the first time.

The music video features Azaan Sami Khan playing himself, alongside a newcomer Maheen Siddiqui as his love interest. Backed by some serene visuals, the video shows us glimpses of the couple engaging in an adorable meet-cute. “It’s a very nostalgic ode to all the traditional, classic love stories that we, our parents, and our grandparents have grown up watching. It is a very simple, straightforward video. Rest assured, if you watch it in any part of the world, you still get what’s happening even if you don’t understand the language,” he said.

Speaking of the track, Khan weighed in on the subject matter of the song which revolves around the initial feelings of a new romance. “It’s about the pure innocence of that first date or when you first interact with someone you like and whenever you recount that feeling,” he explained.

The video is directed by Ehteshamuddin, who has previously worked with the singer on Superstar. “It’s always an incredible experience working with him, and ever since Azaan started working on his album, he had wanted me to direct his first music video, despite me not having worked on music videos before. We’re really great friends and companions, and always learn a lot from each other. When two similar minds collide, it leads to great things,” said the director.

“Azaan is a complete package. He’ll soar high in the next few years, not just in terms of his musical career, but as a composer and an actor as well. He has a way of telling stories through his compositions. Each song on the album portrays a distinct story. Naturally, I see him doing well in every field where the art of storytelling is required,” he added.

The track is produced by Meghdeep Bose, and features Baqir Abbas on flutes. Azaan Sami Khan also performed a rendition of the track at the Hum Bridal Couture Week earlier this week, and garnered favourable reviews from the industry and fans alike.

‘Mein Tera’ is now out and making headway on all streaming platforms.