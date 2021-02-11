Daily Times

Bella hits back at Internet troll ‘offended’ by her eye bags

Fashionista Bella Hadid hit back at a troll who said she looked “tired” in her post.

Turning to her Instagram, the fashion icon, 24, posted a makeup-free photo of herself and while the selfie earned ample praises and dropped jaws, there was one person who said she looked “tired.”

Clapping back at the follower, Bella wrote: “I was and just woke up. I am sorry that my bags offend u.”

Soon after her remarks, the commenter backpedaled on their statement, replying: “@bellahadid I’m screaming. Did my best girl just reply me?! Plus hey, you are so gorgeous! Your eye bags are a work of art.”

