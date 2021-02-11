PTI government taking steps for betterment of agri sector: minister

The PTI government is taking practical measures for the betterment of agri sector. This was stated by Provincial Agriculture Minister Hussain Jehanian Gardezi while addressing a press conference at DGPR on Wednesday.

Prime Minister’s agri emergency program worth Rs300 billion is being implemented for curtail production cost of the cultivators. Under this project ten thousand watercourses are being bricked at a cost of Rs28.59 billion. At least 1200 laser land levellers have been provided to the cultivators on subsidized rates, he stated, adding that approximately four lac bags of approved seed of wheat, provision of anti-weeds medicines as well as latest agri machinery are being provided to the farmers at a cost of Rs12.54 billion.

He said that under Prime Minister’s agri emergency program, agri machinery worth more Rs47 crore has been provided to the cultivators. Under this scheme sales tax rate on harvesting machinery and service providers is being brought to two per cent from 16 per cent. He said that the agriculture department has approved 102 kind of crops. DNA, fingerprinting and variety registration has been declared compulsory.

He said insurance facility is being provided to the cultivators of 27 districts under which insurance of five lac 39 thousand and 439 cultivators have ensured their produces and agriculture has paid three billion as premium to insurance companies. Nine lac 34 thousand cultivators were benefitted from the e-voucher smart subsidy scheme. Under this scheme, Rs4 billion 86 crore and 36 lac have been paid to the farmers.