Japan’s Nikkei stock average looks set to extend its rally beyond the psychological barrier of 30,000 for the first time in three decades, analysts say, even without the help of the central bank’s massive fund-buying programme.

The benchmark index has soared almost 30% since November, outperforming peers in North America and Europe, as foreign investors ride on a wave of central bank cash, hoping to capitalise on an anticipated global rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic this year.