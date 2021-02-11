Asian markets push higher as traders focus on recovery outlook

Asian markets advanced again Wednesday as investors ignored a stall in Wall Street’s rally, with eyes firmly on the long-term outlook for the global economy as lockdowns are eased and life slowly improves.

Falling infection rates, growing vaccination programmes and the prospects of a huge spending splurge by the US government within months continue to keep the mood on trading floors upbeat.

However, there remain worries that prices may have gone a little too far, which analysts said was capping any surge for now.

Declines in new cases, deaths and hospitalisation in major economies including the United States, Britain and Europe are fanning expectations they can begin opening up soon.

There is also apparently little concern about the emergence of new strains in parts of the world that some have warned could be more resistant to the vaccines.

“There is no evidence that new strains compromise protection against severe illness, and positive signs that consensus is shifting to re-opening once the most vulnerable are protected,” said Stephen Innes at Axi.

Hong Kong led Wednesday’s rally, piling on 1.8 percent above 30,000 thanks to a surge in Tencent and NetEase following news Chinese authorities had given the green light to their most eagerly awaited video games.

Shanghai also rose more than one percent as investors welcomed data showing China’s factory gate prices rose for the first time in a year in January, indicating the economy was on a recovery track.

Gains in Tokyo were capped by news the Japanese government will keep containment measures in place for the time being.

Sydney, Seoul, Manila, Jakarta and Bangkok also rose but Mumbai, Singapore and Wellington fell slightly. “Activity in Asia suggests that regional investors are not taking positioning off the boards ahead of the Lunar New Year holidays. If anything, it is precisely the opposite with Asian markets performing well” on Wednesday, said OANDA’s Jeffrey Halley.