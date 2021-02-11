Govt agrees to increase salaries of grade 1-16 employees by 25%

Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed Wednesday said the government after negotiations with the protesting employees is ready to notify an increase in the wages of grade 1-16 employees.

Addressing a press conference flanked by Minister for Defence Pervez Khattak and Minister of State for Parliamentary Affair Ali Muhammad Khan, he said the protesting employees were primarily demanding increase in the salaries from grade 1 to 16 where 25 percent increase to their basic salaries is possible at the moment and will be notified by the cabinet after an agreement with the protesters. He that political parties were using the protest for their personal gains. “Service rules are applicable on government employees and not political leaders. Therefore, the public servants should raise voice for their own rights instead of becoming tools at the hands of political parties,” he said, adding that negotiations by the government’s team are underway. The minister also thanked PIMS protesters for calling off their protest on his request.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister for Defence Pervez Khattak said the protesters have made a new demand for raising salaries till grade 22 employees of the federal government which is not possible at the moment keeping in view the country’s economic condition. “We have requested the protesters to wait for the pay and pension commission’s report as the government itself wants to give this increment to them,” he added.

Khattak said the second issue is that the provincial governments’ employees are also participating in the protests. “They are requested that after 18th Amendment, it is provincial government’s mandate to accommodate them and they are responsible to resolve their issues,” he added.

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan said protesters are responsible people, employees of the state and the government has engaged them for resolution of their issues.