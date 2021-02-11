Court records statements in money laundering case against Shehbaz

An accountability court on Wednesday recorded statements of two witnesses in a money laundering case against Shehbaz Sharif family. Accountability Court Judge Syed Jawadul Hassan conducted the case proceedings, wherein the jail authorities produced Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shahbaz on expiry of their judicial remand term. During the hearing, Shehbaz Sharif came on the rostrum and submitted that the National Accountability Bureau made the case against him over allegations of money laundering, kickbacks and others. He submitted that a British newspaper had also levelled similar allegations against him but the newspapers’ counsel admitted that they did not have any evidence during the hearing of a case in London High Court. However, the court remarked that the NAB claimed that it had evidence in connection with the case. The court questioned whether the final decision had come in the London case, adding that if he (Shehbaz) was sure then he should move an acquittal application along with the verdict of London case and the same would be decided. At this stage, the NAB prosecutor also objected that the London case did not have any link with the current reference. Subsequently, the court recorded the statements of two witnesses and adjourned further hearing till February 17.













