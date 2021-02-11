Elderly citizens’ registration for Covid-19 vaccination begins next week, says Asad

Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar on Wednesday said that registration for Covid vaccination for 65 years old and above citizens would be started from next week.

“Inshallah will be opening up registration next week for covid vaccination for those 65 years and above,” he said in a tweet. The minister informed that the vaccination would be start in March for those who would get register.

Meanwhile, the national tally on Wednesday of active Covid-19 cases recorded 30,512 with 1,072 more people tested positive for the deadly virus and 2,008 people recovered from the disease during the last 24 hours.

Sixty two corona patients have died during past 24 hours, 54 of them were under treatment in hospital and eight in their respective quarantines and homes on Monday, according to the latest update issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

During the last 24 hours most of the deaths had occurred in the Punjab followed by Sindh. It said that out of the total 62 deaths during last 24 hours 40 patients died on ventilators.

The maximum ventilators were occupied in four major areas including Multan 37 percent, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) 26 percent, Peshawar 24 percent and Lahore 33 percent.

The maximum Oxygen beds (alternate oxygen providing facility other than ventilator administered as per medical requirement of Covid patient) was also occupied in four major areas of Peshawar 42 percent, Multan 23 percent, Karachi 21 percent and Rawalpindi 23 percent.

Around 256 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in the country while no Covid-affected person was on ventilator in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Gilgit Baltistan (GB) and Balochistan.

Some 31,713 tests were conducted across the country on Tuesday, including 9,599 in Sindh, 11,273 in Punjab, 5,010 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 4,428 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 611 in Balochistan, 361 in GB, and 431 in AJK.

Around 514,951 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan; making it a significant count with over 90 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients.

About 12,128 deaths were recorded in country since the eruption of the contagion. Around 4,157 perished in Sindh among 25 of them died on Tuesday. 22 of them died in hospital and three died out of the hospital.

4,948 in Punjab had died with 29 deaths in past 24 hours. 25 of them died in the hospital and four out of the hospital on Tuesday. 1,970 in KP where six of them died in hospital on Tuesday, 481 in ICT among one of them perished in the hospital in past 24 hours, 197 in Balochistan including one death occurred in the hospital on Tuesday, 102 in GB and 273 in AJK succumbed to the deadly virus.

Meanwhile, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Nadeem Raza Wednesday said all the relevant sectors of the country contributed in the fight against the Coronavirus pandemic. He was addressing the national seminar on “Global, Strategic and Socio-Economic Impacts of Covid-19 and Pakistan” organized by Institute of Strategic Studies, Research and Analysis (ISSRA) at National Defence University (NDU), a press release said.

CJCSC General Nadeem Raza, in his keynote address, dilated upon the need to formulate appropriate responses and strategies emerging from the issues other than the traditional security concerns.

The CJCSC thanked President NDU and ISSRA for organizing the seminar that enabled to study the intricate challenges of the present time and to come up with innovative solutions for the national effort.