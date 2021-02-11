NAB-EBM allows filing of two references, conducting 8 inquiries

The National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) Executive Board meeting was held at NAB headquarters on Wednesday with NAB Chairman Justice Javed Iqbal in the chair.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Chairman NAB, Advisor Legal to Chairman, DG Operations NAB and other senior officers of NAB. It is a yearlong policy of NAB to share the details of EBM with the public which does not aim to hurt the feelings of anyone as all inquiries and investigations are initiated on the basis of alleged allegations, which are not final. NAB decides to go ahead with case after assessing the merits of the cases and after knowing flip side of the coin.

The EBM accorded approval of filing of two references against various personalities included Ahmed Hayat, former chairman, Karachi Port Trust (KPT), Syed Jamshed Zaidi, former General Manager KPT, Khurram S Abbas, CEO, Karachi International Container Terminal and others for illegally allotting state land, thus causing Rs 21.45 billion losses to national exchequer.

The EBM authorized filing reference against Muhammad Farooq, former chairman Balochistan Development Authority, Javed Khan, director Balochistan Development Authority and others on the charges of awarding the contract of clean drinking water supply project illegally which inflicted Rs 984.86 million losses to national exchequer.

The EBM has authorized conducting eight inquiries against various personalities included Sardar Jaffar Khan Leghari, MNA, Dera Ghazi Khan, and others, Shaukat Ali Yousafzai Information Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and others, Ahmed Nawaz, Chairman, Hameed Akbar Khan, former District Nazim Bhakkar, Khalid Saeed, General Manager, Technical, LESCO, Lahore and others, Muhammad Anwer Virk , former Additional IG Police and others, the officers/officials involved in illegal allotment of state land to American International School System and also the management of the school, Raja Khan Mehr MPA, Sindh, Munshi Hayat, Sachal Mehar, Supervisor, Amanullah,Faisal Memon, former CMO, Nadir Shah Amroti, TMO, City supervisor, officers and officials and others of Local Government department, District Ghotki , Amanatullan Khan, former minister for irrigation and others, Rana Abdur Rauf, MPA, Rana Atif (former Chairman MC Bahawalpur), officers and officials and others of MC Bahawalpur, PHA, and contractors.

The EBM authorised conducting of eight investigations against different personas included Nawab Sanaullah Zehri, former chief minister Balochistan, and others, officers/ officials and others of KPT, officers/ officials of the department of Archaeology, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, management of Balochistan Development Authority, P and D department and others, Manzoor Ahmed Malik former official, SSP officer, others of Jackobabad, Abdul Hameed Kato Mukhtiar Kar, (revenue), officers/officials of Revenue Department of Kashmore, Dr Fazal Karim, former EDO , Health, Khanewal and others.

The EBM authorized closing inquiries against various accused including Manzoor Ahmed Wattoo, former minister Industries and production, and others, Ilyas Khan, former senior Joint Secretary, Minister for Interfaith Harmony and others,Nazir Ahmed Soomro, deputy manager, SST, division, SEPCO, Sukkur and others owing to absence of evidence.

The EMB authorized sending investigations against Chaudhry Masood Ahmed, former MPA, officers/ officials of Cholistan Development Authority, Revenue department, Liaquatpur and others to Board of Revenue, Local Government in accordance with law. The ongoing

investigations against owners/ developers and others of Canal Garden Housing Authority. Bahawalpur to deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur for further action. The ongoing investigations against Darais C Menola and others were authorized to send FBR for further action. The investigations against officers and officials of Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has been sent to Chief Secretary , Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for further action.

Justice Javed Iqbal, Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) said that eradication of corruption and corruption free Pakistan is the top priority of NAB. NAB, a national anti-graft institution is pursuing the policy of accountability for all. The bureau has no affiliation with any political party, individual or group. The only affiliation is with state of Pakistan. NAB has recovered Rs 714 billion since inception whereas Rs 487 billion has been recovered directly or indirectly during the tenure of incumbent administration. The conviction ratio of NAB is 68.8 percent. Bureau’s performance has been lauded by authentic national and international institutions which is honour for the bureau. He directed utilising all available resources to recover the looted money from corrupt elements. He directed investigation officers and prosecutors to pursue NAB cases in relevant courts after complete preparations, where law will take its own course. He directed the officers to respect the self-esteem of every accused and no laxity would be tolerated. Chairman directed the concerned to take the cases of fake housing societies and cooperative housing societies to logical conclusion, so that the looted money could be recovered and returned to the effectees.