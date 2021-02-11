Opposition only knows monetary politics: Buzdar

Opposition’s rant and rave over upcoming Senate election is equal to cry of a thief as this cabal only knows about the monetary politics, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said in a statement issued on Wednesday.

He said the video scandal has exposed those involved in trading of conscience and these elements are again trying to use their money for political purposes. The open balloting will ensure transparency and the practice of political horse-trading will for sure come to an end, he emphasized. The honest and trustworthy PTI leadership is facing a corrupt cabal while the people have witnessed that who is trading votes, concluded the CM.

Also, Usman Buzdar inaugurated the citizen-centric-police conference at police officers mess on Wednesday. He also launched the tourist facilitation app and another application for registration of home-based workers and tenants. Law minister Raja Basharat, SACM Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, IG Police, ACS (Home) and secretary information were also present.

In his key-note address, the CM appreciated institutional reforms for making the police public-friendly as the general public has to make daily contacts with police, local government departments or medical institutions. The government is working to transform health and police departments to provide better services and every citizen will enjoy free treatment under universal health coverage program, he added. The government has set a target to give universal health coverage to every citizen by the end of this year in Punjab. Meanwhile, the CM disclosed that local bodies’ elections will be held directly in Punjab and Ordinance has also been issued to curb corruption at the grassroots.

The CM said counters have also been established in hospitals for medical-legal certificates along with the establishment of police khidmat centres to facilitate the citizens. Meanwhile, CTD has been equipped with necessary gadgets, he added. Recruitment process of 10 thousand police officials will be completed soon while police were also given 600 vehicles besides transfer of land to 101 police stations, the CM said. 45 new police station buildings are also under construction. He emphasized that the system of postings and transfers has been made transparent and no political interference has been allowed in the police. The government has given total independence to the police department to perform as public-service is the gist of police reforms, he stressed. Justice should be provided at the grassroots as the people expect justice from the police department, the CM maintained and held the view that everything is not good in the police department but improvements were ensured speedily. It is expected that departmental reforms will lead to introducing genuine change in the police system. The government will extend full support but the police will have to come up to the expectations of the public, he added.

Meanwhile, the CM maintained that the latest information and communication technologies play an important role in transforming the police department as a public-friendly entity as less human interaction will result in ensuring extended transparency. The CM also paid tributes to police’s sacrifices against terrorism adding that power and authority have been devolved at the grassroots as Punjab is a large province. Similarly, Additional IG has been posted in south Punjab besides enhancing pay and allowances, he added and hoped that the police will work with renewed zeal to provide justice to the common man.

IGP Inam Ghani, in his address, said the chief minister has supported police reforms and the volume of resources given to the police department is unprecedented. The CM also resolved the promotion issue and it is expected that the event would fully sensitize the police about the importance of public-friendliness as an institution, he added.

Buzdar also chaired the 28th authority meeting of Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) at its head office on Wednesday to review performance and expressed satisfaction over provincial capital’s law & order situation.

The meeting dilated upon proposals to deal with the matters relating to a private company and decided to depute the executive committee to decide the issues. It also directed the law secretary to deliberate on financial powers and regulation issues while giving in-principle approval to the authority budget. The meeting also reviewed matters pertaining to service rules, employees’ salary and amendment to Authority Act.

The CEO briefed about the recovery of fines, vehicles plying on open letters adding that e-challan facility has improved traffic discipline.

The CM disclosed that Safe Cities Authority will soon start working in the historic city of Nankana Sahib adding that project will also be extended to other cities including Rawalpindi. The government has released funds for fixing cameras at entry and exit points of Lahore as PSCA is playing a commendable role, he added.