Pakistan’s HC discusses bilateral ties with UK shadow cabinet members

High Commissioner (HC) Moazzam Ahmad Khan held a virtual meeting with Shadow Foreign Secretary Lisa Nandy MP, and Shadow Minister for Asia and Pacific, Stephen Kinnock MP. They discussed the wide-ranging Pakistan-UK bilateral relations, as well as the regional issues of mutual interest.

The HC briefed the Shadow Ministers on the unfolding humanitarian catastrophe in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK) and highlighted the positive contributions made by Pakistan to the Afghan peace process. They also reviewed the progress made by both countries in tackling Covid-19 pandemic and agreed to work closely to further expand the mutually beneficial relations in all dimensions.