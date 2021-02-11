Baton charge, shelling on govt employees inhumane: Nasir Shah

=Provincial Information Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has condemned the police teargas shelling and baton charge on government employees in Islamabad and termed it inhumane act against the peaceful protesters who were staging demonstration for their legitimate demands.

In a statement, the provincial minister added that such situation would not have arisen if the Federal Government had accepted the genuine demands of government employees. “Actually the PTI government have to prove its incompetence every day, so they have mishandled peaceful protesters by shelling and baton charge’, the information minister added, and demanded the immediate release of arrested employees.

Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said that PTI, which had been protesting across the country, was terrified of protest of government employees. He said that federal employees have every right to protest against this incompetent government that had dropped bombshell of inflation on the people.

“Niazi Sahib you throttle someone and tell him not to protest, it will not going to work,’ the Minister said and added that temperature was boiling fast; you would not be able to stand in front of it. He said that President Asif Ali Zardari had approved 150 percent increase in salaries and government employees still remember the PPP government.