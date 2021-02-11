Uzbekistan to invest in Punjab’s textile sector

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar visited Uzbekistan with a business delegation, including Gohar Ijaz, head of All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA).

Investors of Uzbekistan’s Namangan province announced an investment in textile and other sectors of Punjab. Full technical assistance will also be provided to Pakistan for increased cotton production.

According to details issued from Governor’s House Lahore, Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar along with Gohar Ijaz, Head of APTMA, Fawad Mukhtar-Chief Executive of Fatima Group of Industries, Businessman Ahsan Bashir, President of Uzbekistan-Pakistan Trade and Cultural Center Lahore-Rohail Ikram visited Namangan province of Uzbekistan upon the invitation of Governor of Namangan Shavkat Abdurrazakov. Governor Mohammad Sarwar with his delegation received a warm welcome by High-ranking officials of Uzbekistan and members of the Pakistani community. In honour of the Punjab governor and to express solidarity with Pakistan, Pakistani flag was permanently installed in The Square of Three Fountains in Namangan city adjacent to the office of Namangan Governor.

During the visit, Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar with delegation visited the Uzbekistan Business Forum and met with delegations of experts working in the fields of textiles, health, agriculture and trade. The matters regarding increased cooperation and trade between the two countries came under discussion.

Accompanied by the delegation, Sarwar also called on Governor of Namangan-Shavkat Abdurrazakov at his Secretariat during which Governor Abdurrazakov appreciated the role of Pakistan in establishing peace and eradicating terrorism from the region. Upon the invitation of the Punjab governor, he also agreed to pay a visit to Pakistan soon.

Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that acknowledging the growing development and prosperity of Pakistan, the Uzbek investors have announced to invest and facilitate in sectors of textile, business, tourism etc. Full assistance on increasing cotton production in Punjab has also been assured, for which a delegation of Uzbek agronomists will soon visit Punjab. Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that we have assured Uzbek investors that they will be provided with all facilities under one window and their security will also be ensured. The Government of Punjab is also establishing new Special Economic Zones in various cities of Punjab for domestic and foreign investors. In line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, we are working with the business community to promote investment in Pakistan. After Uzbekistan, other countries will also be visited with business delegations for enhanced bilateral trade and investment.