Amer Pasha to join Nutshell Communications as Chief of Strategy & Planning

Amer Pasha, a seasoned professional having more than 30 years of diversified working experience in Pakistan, South East Asia, Middle East, Africa, Russia & Central Asian Republics joins Nutshell Communications as Chief of Strategy & Planning.

Along with this assignment, Amer will be pursuing his ambition of launching a start-up in Pakistan’s retail tech segment.

Amer’s forte lies specifically in the Digital Payments and FMCG industry. Till recently he was based in Dubai with Visa Inc and responsible for Strategic Sales Management for the CEMEA (Central Europe, Middle East & Africa) region.

During his 13 years association with Visa, Amer introduced and led various initiatives. These included leading the Sales Process effectiveness and L&D for Sales. Initiating the Center of Excellence for Marketing by leveraging & building on the Marketing Skills & talent across Visa CEMEA region. Initiated & collaborated Cross Border Marketing programs with key bank partners in Malaysia, Thailand & Indonesia and last but not least established the Visa International country office in Pakistan in 2006 where he not only grew Visa business but worked with industry and regulatory stakeholders in growing the nascent digital payments echo system in Pakistan.

Before joining Visa, Amer was with Coca-Cola Export Corporation as Country Manager for Pakistan & Afghanistan where he facilitated the setup of Coca-Cola bottling operations in Afghanistan, launched new line extensions and strengthened the Coca Cola brand resulting in an increase of market share by more than 50% in this 6 year period. He has also been associated with Reckitt Benckiser, Bank of America & American Express in various Sales & Marketing positions.

Muhammad AzfarAhsan, Founder & CEO, Nutshell Communications while expressing his views said “I am elated to have Amer with us. Amer’s rich global experience, thought leadership and passion for excellence will be instrumental in achieving Nutshell Communications vision of “being Pakistan’s premier Public Relations service provider &stablishing Pakistan as a Center of Excellence for Public Relations and Communication for the region” and additionally his experience willbenefit the Public Relations and communications industry of Pakistan also. I established the Nutshell Forum many years ago and made it the most successful conference & event management organization in Pakistan. I am confident that with the team of professionals we are putting together at Nutshell Communications we will soon become the region’s premier Public Relations service provider from Pakistan.