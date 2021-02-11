IHC gives Foreign Ministry two weeks to submit report on Dr Aafia

The Foreign Ministry has requested the Islamabad High Court to grant more time to file a detailed report in Dr Aafia Siddiqui case. The hearing in the court of Justice Amir Farooq of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on a petition filed for the release and repatriation of Dr Aafia Siddiqui was adjourned on the request of the Foreign Ministry. The attorney general told the court that the reply of the Foreign Ministry was complete, and just needed to be submitted in the court, on which the court adjourned the hearing for two weeks, giving time to submit a detailed report.













