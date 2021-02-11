Selected PM patronising his henchmen, imposed worst-ever inflation: Bilawal

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that selected Prime Minister Imran Khan was patronising his henchmen and stooges who have unleashed worst-ever inflation and price-hike.

In a statement on Wednesday, he said that the unbearable rocketing of the prices of commodities and utility items have multiplied the sufferings of the people.

Bilawal Bhutto said that the selected government has failed to control inflation because its own people are involved in illegal profiteering thus it is for the first time in the history that a government was patronising unprecedented inflation. Prices and rates of electricity, gas and petroleum have gone through the roofs, he added.

The PPP Chairman made it clear that the country can get rid of the cruel inflation and price-hike only through the ouster of incompetent, ineligible and illegitimate selected government of Imran Khan.