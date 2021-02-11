LHC seeks reply from Punjab IG over not providing security to Mushtaq Sukhera

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday sought a reply from inspector general of Punjab Police over not providing police security and a bullet proof vehicle to former IG Mushtaq Ahmad Sukhera. The court remarked that it suspended orders of withdrawing police security and a bullet proof vehicle from former IG then why its orders were not complied with. The court observed that if the court orders were not complied with till the next date of hearing, February 17, the IG must appear in person. LHC Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan passed the orders on a petition filed by the former IG Mushtaq Ahmad Sukhera against withdrawing security and bullet proof vehicle from him. A counsel on behalf of the petitioner argued before the court that security and bullet proof vehicle had not been provided to his client despite the fact that the court had suspended orders of withdrawing them. He requested the court to ensure implementation of its orders. It is worth mentioning here that the court had suspended orders of withdrawing police security and a bullet proof vehicle from Mushtaq Ahmad Sukhera, on last hearing.













