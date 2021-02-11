Terrorism spread due to weak education system in Pakistan: Shafqat

Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mehmood on Wednesday said that terrorism spread in Pakistani society due to a weak education system.

The minister was speaking at a ceremony in Islamabad where he said that the government’s aim was to support education as much as possible. Highlighting the importance of madressahs, he said that the government has decided to take them along through various reforms. “Madressahs give education to children and don’t seek even a penny from the government,” he said. “We ended the void between the state and madressahs.”

The minister said that the government recognised the efforts of madressahs and paid tribute to them. The minister informed the audience that his ministry had completed the single national curriculum from grades 1 to 5.

Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Noor-ul-Haq Qadri spoke on the occasion as well, saying that the enemies of Pakistan will not be allowed to sow discord and create conflict between the government and madressahs.

“We are making big changes in the education ministry so that the madressahs’ issues can be resolved amicably,” he said, adding that the madressahs that fulfill the government’s conditions will be certified.

“There was a gulf between the Ulema and the government. The incumbent government is ending this void,” he said, vowing that madressahs will be strengthened and no one will be allowed to weaken them.

Also, Shafqat Mehmood said that the measures will have to be taken to promote patience and tolerance in the universities’ faculty.

Addressing the Vice Chancellors Roundtable Conference held at Quaid-i-Azam University Islamabad, he said that the universities were facing many issues including hostels, discipline and narratives that need to be addressed.

We have to confront the challenges of narratives in the universities, as these narratives were linked to the unions, he mentioned.

He said an educated person always respect other’s opinion rather to react badly. Unfortunately, the difference of opinion turned into enmity.

He underlined the need of students characterization, enabling them to listen and bear others opinion.

He said that the relationship between political parties and students unions had bad results, adding we are not against the students unions. We were in process of formulating new policy regarding students unions, making them more effective for country’s development, he added. The minister hoped for the improvement in the Covid-19 situation in the country. The conference was also attended by the 22 Vice Chancellors of other universities.

Separately, Special Representative to the Prime Minister on Religious Harmony and Middle East Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi on Wednesday said the formation of new Examination Board for Religious Seminaries manifested the government’s strong association with masjid and seminaries.

He said mainstreaming of the religious education in the country would eventually ensure optimum opportunities and conducive environment for the seminary students.

Addressing a news conference, Ashrafi dismissed the apprehension of changing the syllabus of religious seminaries. Over 70 percent seminaries were already imparting both the religious and contemporary education and their students were playing a pivotal role in the country’s progress and prosperity.

He said effective measures have been taken to check fanning hatred among various segments of society.

Interfaith harmony centres have already been set up in four provinces to promote harmony among different segments of society.

A complaint cell has already been set up in his office to resolve the issues of minorities. Multiple issues of minorities had already been resolved in last two to three months.

He said relations with brother Islamic countries were being strengthened with each passing day. Out rightly rejecting the propaganda of wrong use of blasphemy law in country, he said the misuse of blasphemy law would not be tolerated.

Efforts were made to fan communal hatred during Muharram ul Haram, he said adding propaganda was being carried out regarding juvenile marriages and forced conversions, he said adding that consultations were being continued to establish a private forum namely Pak Arab Federation in which different intellectuals, businessmen and people of different walks of life would be included.

Moreover Interfaith Harmony Councils would be established by April while conveners of interfaith harmony have been appointed in four provinces.