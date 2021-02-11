Court seeks NAB’s response to Ahsan Iqbal’s acquittal plea

An accountability court directed on Wednesday the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to file its response to a plea of PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal seeking his acquittal in the Narowal Sports City case.

The former federal minister turned up before the court as Judge Asghar Ali resumed hearing. He moved the application, requesting the court to acquit him in the case for want of evidence. Adjourning the hearing until Feb 23, the court directed the bureau to file its reply to the application.

On Dec 22, the court had indicted Ahsan Iqbal in the case. He pleaded not guilty and opted to contest the charges. He has been named as accused in the Narowal Sports City reference filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB). He is accused of inflicting losses worth billions of rupees on the national exchequer by launching the Sports City project in his constituency.

Meanwhile, Ahsan Iqbal has welcomed the recent statement of ISPR DG conditionally. While talking to the media outside the accountability court Islamabad, Ahsan Iqbal said that if the statement of ISPR DG is a mirror of the future then it is welcome. “Yes, in the past the military establishment played a role in politics. Three martial laws were enforced. In 2018, newspapers around the world wrote that the establishment had decided to remove the PML-N.”