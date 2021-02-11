ATC adjourns Osama Satti murder case until Feb 19

Anti-terrorism court judge Raja Jawad Abbas Hassan has adjourned the hearing of Osama Satti murder case against police personnel on the plea of non-receipt of references and respite for challan. During the hearing, the investigating officer, while filing a petition, requested that time be given to complete the challan and remand of the accused for another 14 days, but did not submit the referral due to the line order. However, the court granted the petition and adjourned the hearing till February 19.













