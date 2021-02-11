Lawyers on the loose

From rule of law to the wrath of the law(yers), the “lawyers’ movement” quickly fall apart in Pakistan. What had started in 2007 as a phenomenally unparalleled mobilisation of the legal fraternity to preserve the autonomy of the bar and the bench rapidly declined to the social standing of lawyers. In just a few years, lawyers were no longer seen as heroes, but hooligans, for which they only have the thuggish elements within to blame.

Monday’s attack on the Islamabad High Court was the latest instalment in the steadily escalating list of lawyers’ violence. Infuriated at the developmental authority for demolishing chambers constructed (mind you, illegally) on a football ground, a swarm of black coats stormed the court premises, broke windows and doors and hurled stones; paying no heed to the IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah literally trapped inside his chamber for over three hours. Given the tenacious defiance of all that is dictated by the law or even decency, the lawyers’ associations should have stepped forward with strong, public condemnation of their unruly colleagues. Instead, they were more interested in the demolition of their chambers.

Why lawyers have begun to act like a mafia, where they seem to be above the same rules that apply to everyone else, one may wonder? Since when are the upholders of law a law unto themselves? The past decade has seen lawyers increasingly violent and disruptive, both inside and outside the courtrooms. May it be other lawyers, police officers or even judges, the perpetrators of “wukla gardi” are ever ready to preserve their turf; to carry out their whims. Only last year, a female judge from Punjab, wrote a no-holds-barred letter to the chief justice on the harassment that her fellow judges face at the hands of rowdy lawyers. The shocking scenes of rampage caused by the black coats on the Punjab Institute of Cardiology are still etched fresh in some minds. Earlier in 2017, scores of lawyers vandalised the newly-built judicial complex in Multan just because they did not want the court to shift. A heated clash in the same year between Justice Mansoor Ali Shah and lawyers of Multan bar starkly validated what the latter thought of themselves: superior and unanswerable.

Then again, there is the arsenal of strikes lawyers are always in a mood to deploy. Faisalabad’s district bar association was on strike for 256 days in 2019. The inconvenience braved by litigants and their families whose cases remained pending for one whole year is not hard to imagine.

As is evident from the ongoing proceedings, taming the ruffians has more to do with the judiciary and the champions of law within bar associations. Senior lawyers should come to the front with calls for justice and accountability within. No matter how sparkling bar positions may appear, they can, under no circumstances, outweigh the constant degradation of the rule of law. Identifying the rot within (lack of professionalism and downright corruption), the judiciary should also step in with disciplinary measures against those who shatter law on a lark.

Justice Iftikhar Chaudhry would probably go down in history as the unfortunate spark that has set a grand precedent for giving lawyers a sense of entitlement above judges; above courtrooms; above law. It can only be hoped that the accountability deadlock is replaced with reforms that put the hubris genie back into its bottle. *