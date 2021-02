Arsenal’s Europa League tie away to Benfica moved to Rome

LONDON: The first leg of Arsenal’s Europa League last-32 match against Benfica will be played in Rome, news reports said Tuesday. The UK is implementing strict coronavirus quarantine rules around people returning from Portugal, which has forced the February 18 match to be moved from Lisbon to neutral territory. Portugal is on a “red list” of countries drawn up by the UK Government. The home leg will also be an issue the following week, with Benfica barred from entering the country. No decision has yet been taken on a venue for that match. Arsenal topped Group B in the Europa League after winning all six of their games to progress to the knockouts. Benfica finished second to Rangers in Group D after claiming three wins from their six outings in the group stages. The first legs of Liverpool and Manchester City’s Champions League ties against RB Leipzig and Borussia Monchengladbach have been moved to Budapest.