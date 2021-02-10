Nadal storms into second round

MELBOURNE: Rafael Nadal on Tuesday started off his chase for a record-breaking 21st Grand Slam in an emphatic manner, registering a straight-set win against Serbia’s Laslo Djere in the opening round contest of the men’s singles event of the Australian Open. The World No. 2 defeated Djere 6-3, 6-4, 6-1 in one hour and 51 minutes to reach the second round where he will play one of two qualifiers — Michael Mmoh or Viktor Troicki. “I’m happy to be through to the second round. I think I did a good job today,” Nadal said after the match as per the ATP Tour website. “Straight sets, that’s what I needed.” Nadal did not compete in the ATP Cup due to injury. Earlier in the day, Daniel Medvedev also advanced to the second round, beating Vasek Pospisil 6-2, 6-2, 6-4. However, there was disappointment for India’s Sumit Nagal who faced a crushing 2-6, 5-7, 3-6 defeat to Lithuania’s Ricardas Berankis to bow out of the competition.













