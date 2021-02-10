Is Sonya Hussyn the undisputed queen of style?

Television, fashion shoots, ramps or just a vacation… an icon that often comes to mind for any style inspiration has undoubtedly been Sonya Hussyn.

She’s not just known for handpicking her projects but also for handpicking the designers whose creations she opts to wear. After all, the Sonya style is as unique as it gets. Elegance and grace are not the only elements that define her unique style, there’s a whole of confidence and razzmatazz that very few have been able to radiate.

Oversized bomber jackets, dainty lilac sarees, neon accessories or classic eastern attire – Hussyn’s 2021 wardrobe has already garnered attention of fashion critics across the country. Whether it be eastern or western attire, armed with a powerful personality, she beautifully carries every look, while breathing in a little bit of her to each outfit. Take her most recent look for instance. As she walked down the catwalk, social media was bombarded with images and boomerangs of diva. Head to toe in a regal Zaha Couture ‘Rashk-e-Kamar’ bridal, Hussyn glided down the ramp like a pro at stopping and turning heads. The little adaab right before the twirl added a sprinkle of the Sonya factor to the Zaha show. Whether it be walking, posing, talking, performing – one can’t deny, this style queen was born a showstopper!