Emax Media to bring an exciting couple’s show with Hina Altaf and Agha Ali

Emax Media, the internationally acclaimed digital network is bringing an exciting new show with the most-loved couple in town, Hina Altaf and Agha Ali, featuring the duo as hosts of this new venture.

Bringing new-age and quality content to the viewers, Emax Media has now taken up another new opportunity, with the talk show as another step to bring entertainment in an unconventional way. The show’s production is on the floors, and it is expected to bring some entertaining stars and Pakistan’s biggest celebrity couples to the couch in a candid conversation with the couple.

Hina Altaf and Agha Ali, who gained popularity after their brilliant performance in the hit drama serial ‘Dil-e-Gumshuda,’ is one of Lollywood’s most loved couples. The talented actors will now be seen in a new light, hosting their own talk show soon.

The couple show will hit your TV screens soon also on Urduflix too.