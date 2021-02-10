When are the SAG Awards in 2021?

The Screen Actors Guild announced nominations for the 2021 SAG Awards on February 4, putting a clearer focus on the Oscars race for Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Supporting Actor and Best Supporting Actress. But in keeping with the strangest awards season in history, the SAG Awards threw a bunch of curveballs at pundits and experts, leaving off expected contenders like Amanda Seyfried in ‘Mank’ and Delroy Lindo in ‘Da 5 Bloods’ in favour of surprise nominees like Youn Yuh-Jung in ‘Minari’ and Steven Yeun in ‘Minari.’

The 2021 Screen Actors Guild Awards take place on Sunday, April 4 beginning at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT. The event will air on both TNT and TBS and also stream online. The SAG Awards 2021 ceremony was initially scheduled for March 14, but shifted to Easter Sunday, April 4, after the Recording Academy moved the Grammys from late January to March 14. All of the calendar changes happened because of the coronavirus pandemic, which has extended awards season far beyond its traditional timeline. Cable subscribers can check out the SAG Awards 2021 on TNT and TBS beginning at 9pm ET/6 p.m. PT. The show will replay at 11 p.m. ET/8 p.m. PT. The SAG Awards will also stream live online via Hulu Live, YouTube TV, and the TNT and TBS website.

The Screen Actors Guild Awards honor the best acting in film and television and are often seen as a reliable indicator for the Academy Awards due to the actors’ branch having the largest footprint inside the academy. This year, the SAG Awards nominated expected Best Actor contenders Chadwick Boseman for “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” Anthony Hopkins for “The Father,” Gary Oldman for “Mank,” Riz Ahmed for “Sound of Metal,” and in a surprise, Steven Yeun for “Minari.” For Best Actress, SAG nominated Oscar favorites Viola Davis for “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” Frances McDormand for “Nomadland,” Carey Mulligan for “Promising Young Woman,” Vanessa Kirby for “Pieces of a Woman,” and also Amy Adams for “Hillbilly Elegy.” Like Yeun, Adams’ nomination was a bit of a surprise – despite the SAG Awards’ long-time infatuation with the actress. Adams was singled out over presumable Oscar contenders like Zendaya for “Malcolm & Marie” and Sophia Loren for “The Life Ahead.”