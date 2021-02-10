Origami display sets Guinness World Records, spreads message of caring for homeless dogs

A Brazilian duo has set a Guinness Book of World Record for the largest origami art display of 1,010 dog creations. Danilo Schwarz and Meire Matayoshi from São Paulo assembled the origami art display in 60 days using a variety of coloured papers including red, orange, yellow, green, blue, indigo, and purple.

Origami, an art form that originated in Japan, consists of meticulous paper-folding to create animals and other recognisable shapes.

Ranging from basic to complex designs, artists transform paper into a multitude of shapes and sizes, all without cutting or gluing. The folding technique allows room for imagination and creativity.

As per the Records website, Meire is a professional origamist who was born in Brazil, but is of Japanese descent. ‘She loves exploring her Japanese heritage and tradition through the art of Origami. Over the years, she has become more passionate about learning more about the customisation of origami, experimenting with various textures and colours of paper,’ mentioned the site.

Interestingly, Danilo is an astrologer who never pursued origami but longed to create something extraordinary, something record-breaking. He was determined to craft something that was impressive, challenging, and dog-related with his friend, Meire.

Meire then taught Danilo how to create the perfect origami dog. After much practice and training, Danilo invited Meire to attempt the record, and together they embarked on this magnificent adventure to create the largest display of origami dogs.

In the process, the pair also highlighted the need to care for animals especially dogs, and amplify the messages that dogs represent- loyalty, dedication, and affection.

The 1,010 origami dogs represent the huge number of homeless dogs that are looking for a home to bring unconditional love, company, and loyalty to, as per the record website.