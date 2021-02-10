Kse-100: Stocks fall flat as investors tread cautiously

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed another volatile trading activity on Tuesday, as benchmark kse-100 lost 47.10 points by the closing bell to clock at 46,674.77 index level.

On Tuesday, the index traded in a narrow range, registering its intraday high at 46,990.92 after it gained 269.05 points, but failing to sustain the momentum, the index touched its intra-day low at 46,628.97 after losing 92.90 points.

Investors remained cautious throughout the day, despite anticipation of better quarterly results as well as continued bull-run in international crude oil prices. Although investors’ injected a short-lived momentum, and took new positions in Oil Marketing companies , Exploration &Production and refinery sectors, but persistent selling pressure in the banking sector dragged the index lower towards the end.

Irfan Saeed, Senior Vice President, BMA Capital Management Limited said Investors will continue to tread cautiously, as market is showing signs of being over-bought around 47,000 index level, which warrants a long due correction. However, Mr Saeed suggested that cement, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, and conglomerates should be considered for medium term outlook.

The volume at Kse-100 slightly increased from 189.86 million shares recorded in the previous session, to 278.82 million shares, while the all-share volume also picked up from 428.63 million shares in the previous session to 664.03 million shares.

The volume chart was led by Telecard Limited, Pakistan Refinery Limited and Hascol Petroleum Limited. The scrips exchanged 62.86 million, 43.18 million and 39.78 million shares, respectively.

According to the National Clearing Company of Pakistan Limited, foreign investors continued to remain net sellers of worth $1.68 million worth of shares. Among local investors, Brokers and Banks led the selling chart which offloaded $2.49 million and $1.98 million worth of equities. However, Investors and Mutual Funds, mopped up $4.66 million, $1.43 million worth of equities.

Sectors that dented the index were banking with 92, pharmaceutical with 24 points and textile composite with 22.33 points. Among the scrips the most points taken off the index was by United Bank Limited, which offloaded 35 points followed by Habib Bank Limited with 30.81 points and Muslim Commercial Bank Limited with 28 points.

However, sectors that continued to weigh up the index were Oil & Gas Exploration Companies, Refinery and Power sector.

Global Markets: Stocks traded mixed as market rally takes a breather

Global stock market traded mixed on Tuesday, as Investors took some chips off the table following a strong rally boosted by optimism for a smooth reopening amid the Covid vaccine rollout. Cyclical sectors, which had outperformed in recent weeks, led the declines.

However, investors closely monitored Bank of America’s note which said a market correction could be on the horizon as the recent run-up has shown signs of overheating, but it will be a buying opportunity for equity investors. “We expect a buyable 5-10% Q1 correction as the big ‘unknowns’ coincide with exuberant positioning, record equity supply, and ‘as good as it gets’ earnings revisions,” Jared Woodard, investment and ETF strategist at Bank of America, said in a note.

In Asia, most of the stocks advanced mainly on the back of rise in oil prices. International benchmark Brent crude futures advanced 0.92% to $61.10, holding above the $60 per barrel mark recently crossed for the first time in more than a year. Among the major bourses, China’s benchmark Shanghai composite rose 2.01% to 3,603.49,Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index rose 0.53% in late-afternoon trade. Japan’s Nikkei 225 also gained 0.4% to 29,505.93. However, South Korea’s Kospi Index dented the trend and declined 0.21% to 3,084.67.

European markets also traded mixed as the pan-European Stoxx 600 hovered fractionally lower by mid-afternoon trade, with utilities shedding 1.6% while household goods added 0.5%. Among the regional bourses, mainly traded around flat-line, with UK’s FTSE-100 and CAC-40 closing in the green territory, while German’s DAX closed negative.

In US, Wall Street took a breather as the 30-stock S&P 500 pulled back from a record high as the following a blistering rally in February. During the early trading hours, Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped about 60 points, falling for the first time in seven days, while S&P 500 fell 0.2%. However, tech heavy Nasdaq Composite bucked up the trend, and gained 0.2% to hit a new intraday record high. The tech market was primarily lifted by Facebook and Netflix which rose more than 2% each, while Amazon, Microsoft and Alphabet all traded in the green.