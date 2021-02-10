Services trade deficit shrinks 42.41% in H1; exports increase by 13.97% in Dec

The country’s services trade deficit contracted by 42.41 percent during the first half (H1) of the current financial year (2020-21) as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

The services trade deficit during July-December (2020-21) was recorded at $977.24 million against the deficit of $1696.80 million in July-December (2019-20), according to the latest data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS). The services exports during the six months under review grew by 0.31 percent and were recorded at $2844.12 million against the exports of $2835.36 million last year. On the other hand, the imports into the country shrunk by 15.68 percent by falling from $4532.16 million to $3821.36 million, the PBS data revealed.

Meanwhile, on year-on-year basis, the services exports from the country increased by 13.97 percent and were recorded at $627.99 million in December 2020 against the exports of $551 million in December 2019. On the other hand, the imports witnessed a slight increase of 0.15 percent by going up from $754.96 million in December 2019 to $756.12 million in December 2020, the data revealed. On month-on-month basis, the exports from the country witnessed increase of 23.11 percent in December 2020 when compared to the exports of $510.10 million in November 2020. On the other hand, imports into the country increased by 38.47 percent in December 2020 when compared to the imports of $546.05 million in November 2020, the PBS data revealed.

Meanwhile, the merchandize exports from the country increased by 5.53 percent during the first seven months of the current fiscal year (2020-21) as compared to the corresponding period of last year, PBS reported. The exports of the country during July-January (2020-21) were recorded at $14.242 billion against the exports of $13.496 billion during July-January (2019-20), according to the latest PBS data. The imports during the period under review also increased by 6.92 percent by growing from $27.316 billion last year to $29.205 billion during the first seven months of current fiscal year. Based on the figures, the country’s trade deficit increased by 8.27 percent during the first seven months as compared to the corresponding period of last year. The trade deficit during the first seven months of the current fiscal year was recorded at $14.963 billion against the deficit of $13.820 billion last year.

Economic growth: Pakistan Businesses Forum (PBF) on Tuesday said country has a need for wide-ranging structural and institutional reforms on encompass tax administration, the wider civil service, management of state-owned enterprises, the energy sector, regulatory agencies, the central bank as well as the regulation of the corporate sector, among other areas.

Talking to delegation of Industry, President PBF, Sahibzada Mian Usman Zulfiqar said even there is no political will to reform the police. The latest police reforms committee report prepared in January 2019 is gathering dust. Police in Pakistan must be depoliticised through democratic institutional oversight. The role of police as service provider and an institution that protects citizens must be consciously pursued to change the present militarisation of internal security.

He said Pakistan’s low economic growth since 1990 is more to do with lack of institutional reforms rather than external factors. “The rot had set in somewhere before 1990, which resulted in low economic growth later.” Pakistan’s economy faced too many challenges in the first four decades, including wars of 1965 and 1971, but it managed to grow over 6% on an average-higher than China and India.

Despite being involved in conflicts and losing East Pakistan in 1971, the country grew much faster than many leading countries. “For decades, Pakistan’s economic growth was among the top 10 countries in the world and leading economic managers from around the world came to see our economic model,” he added.

Usman Zulfiqar said said Pakistan can still become governable and grow like India and China, but for that the country needs to implement institutional reforms to break from its past of over 25 years. “I am not impressed with the current growth. I want to see Pakistan growing at least 7-8% for a sustained period to meet the challenges,” he stressed.

No economic system is flawless; there is misgovernance in every system in the world, “We just have to evaluate the results that we get out of any system.” He said today every Indian state has its own model and each of them is engaged in continuous evaluation to make it better for the people. We are wasting our resources to an extent that we are not even able to benefit from our educated people,” he added.