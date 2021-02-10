Promotion of trade, tourism imperative for sustainable growth: president

President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday said promotion of trade, business and tourism was imperative for sustainable economic development besides bolstering of industrialization and generation of employment opportunities for people.

Addressing a representative delegation of Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) led by its President, Sherbaz Bilour here at Governor House, the President said traders and business community of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was playing a key role in the country’s development and women entrepreneurs should be encouraged to give boost to socioeconomic development process.

He said peace in Afghanistan was in the best interest of Pakistan especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and its merged areas, which could serve a trade corridor for Afghanistan and onward to Central Asian Republics (CARs) following completion of CPEC projects.

The President was of the view that an effective mechanism and close coordination between Government departments and trade bodies are necessary to promote business and industrialization in KP besides increasing volume of trade with Afghanistan and CARs. He said Gwadar Port would prove a gateway and centre of business and trade activities not only for Pakistan but it would also benefit Afghanistan, CARs and entire region. He said peace in Afghanistan and resolution of Kashmir issue was imperative for sustainable economic development of the entire region. President Dr Arif Alvi said border markets are being established with Iran and Afghanistan to facilitate business and trade activities besides encouraging small and medium enterprises (SMEs). He said the government is working on various reforms for simplifying payment of taxes through tax automation and has provided Rs 1.1 trillion rebate package to traders and business community despite coronavirus pandemic.

The President said KP is blessed with mesmerizing natural beauty and a substantial revenue could be generated by promoting tourism in the province. He said tourism was a key sector of KP and its promotion would help generate employment opportunities for youth in the province. He said KP had paid a heavy price in war against terrorism and held sacrifices of its people, business and traders community in high esteem.

President said quality roads infrastructure plays vital role for socioeconomic development and directed KP Government to complete all ongoing roads projects within stipulated time for benefits of common man. He said BRT has brought positive revolution in transport sector in Peshawar and 30 new buses are being inducted in its fleet to provide quality, safe and comfortable transportation facilities to hundreds of thousands of people on daily basis. The President said the government is regularly holding meetings with traders and business community across the country to resolve their issues. He said the government was well aware of the problems being faced by business community of KP and their problems pertaining to gas and electricity would be resolved amicably besides provision of warehousing and other facilities at ports.

Earlier, President SCCI, Sherbaz Bilour informed the President about various issues being faced by traders and businessmen of KP.