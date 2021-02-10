Plan sought to establish model agri markets at divisional level in Panjab

Punjab Minister for Industries and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal chaired a meeting of Punjab Agricultural Marketing Regulatory Authority (PAMRA) at CM Office on Tuesday. Agriculture Minister Hussain Jehanian Gardezi, Economic Affairs Advisor Salman Shah, DG Industries, DG PAMRA and others attended the meeting while PAMRA Chairman Naveed Anwar Bhindar briefed the participants about the organizational performance. The meeting decided to take steps for improving the situation of agri. markets and sought a plan about the establishment of model markets at divisional level. Mian Aslam Iqbal observed that regulation of supply-chain mechanism of essential items is imperative to overcome the menace of price-hike. A composite mechanism should be devised in consultation with stakeholders to establish new markets, he added. Similarly, the minister directed to develop separate farmers platforms to facilitate the growers to directly sell their commodities in open markets.













