ICCI team visits HIT to explore private sector collaboration

Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) leading a large delegation visited the Heavy Industries Taxila (HIT) to explore collaboration of the private sector with HIT’s commercial ventures.

Maj Gen Aamer Raza, HI(M), Chairman, Heavy Industries Taxila, along with his team warmly welcomed the ICCI delegation and thanked them for visiting their facility. He briefed the ICCI delegation about the HIT’s manufacturing capabilities. He said that HIT was part of Pakistan’s premier defence industry which was established in early 70s with an objective of rebuilding the existing tanks. He said that over the last many decades, HIT has evolved into a large military industrial base and currently was involved in manufacturing, rebuilding, upgrading & developing hi-tech equipment like tanks, tank guns, armoured personnel carriers and other related equipment. He said that HIT comprised six production units, an in-house development and component manufacturing facility and a leading research and development centre.

He said that Tank Al-Khalid, the pride of Pakistan was its flagship product, which was recognized worldwide and formed the backbone of Pakistan Army’s mechanised force. He said that HIT was manufacturing many commercial products including armoured security vehicles like land rovers, land cruisers, portable shelters, steel structures, armoured guard posts, bullet proof rostrums, screens and others and it wanted to utilize surplus capacity of its factories to meet the requirements of civil sector and friendly countries. He said that HIT was also interested to undertake JVs and commercial activities with friendly countries and encourage technology transfer, therefore, the private sector has good potential to join hands with HIT for producing various commercial products to meet the local needs and promote exports. The ICCI delegation was taken to various manufacturing facilities of HIT including manufacturing factories, rebuild factories and support facilities and was shown its various products being manufactured in its facilities. Speaking at the occasion, Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry appreciated the contribution of HIT towards strengthening the country’s defence by manufacturing various defence related products. He thanked Maj. Gen Aamer Raza, Chairman HIT and his team for showing various manufacturing facilities to ICCI delegation and hoped that their visit would lead to setting up some JVs of private sector with HIT.